Beaverlodge RCMP & WAD RCRU charge two after quad tracked by GPS

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – On June 14, Beaverlodge RCMP charged two men after RCMP utilized a GPS tracker on a Quad that was stolen shortly thereafter.

According to RCMP, they placed a Quad equipped with a GPS tracker in a rural area on a private property. This particular area of the community had seen 12 break, enter, and commit offences since May 23.

RCMP say within hours of its placement, the Quad was stolen and subsequently recovered by Beaverlodge RCMP with the assistance of the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Team and Grande Prairie Police Dog Services.

- Advertisement -

Charged is 30-year-old Darcy Julien Kelly Wanihandi, of Horse Lake, with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 31.

43-year-old Sheldon Lyle Wilson Ferguson, also of Horse Lake, is wanted in relation to this incident for theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

If you know the whereabouts of Sheldon Lyle Wilson Ferguson, you are being asked to call Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.