Blueberry River First Nations Rodeo this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blueberry River First Nations will be hosting their Rodeo this weekend, July 27 and 28.

The Rodeo will feature main events such as Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, and Steer Wrestling.

The Rodeo will also feature Minor and Peewee Events for the younger riders.

On site will be beer gardens, concessions, and camping.

Taking place both the mornings of Saturday and Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., there will be a free Pancake Breakfast at the Community Hall.

Also taking place, on Saturday night, will be a Rodeo Dance at the Beer Gardens with tickets just $15.00 per person.

This year’s Rodeo is in support of Heart & Stroke and the Fight Against Cancer.

The Blueberry River First Nations Rodeo is taking place this weekend, July 27 and 28, at the Blueberry River First Nations Rodeo Grounds.

Admission is $7.00 per person, with seniors 65 plus and children under six are free.

For more information, you can call Marvin Yahey at 250-262-6613.