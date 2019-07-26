14 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A photo of Aarron Kingma who went missing near Hudson's Hope on May 29, 2019 - Facebook
Home News Body of missing fisherman found on the Peace River
News

Body of missing fisherman found on the Peace River

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The body of Aaron Kingma has been found in the Peace River.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a location near the Peace Canyon Bridge after reports that a male had fallen into the river. Local emergency crews immediately started the search with help from North Peace Search and Rescue.

Aaron Kingma’s wife, Andrea shared on social media that the body of her husband was found this week.  The body was found by a local family fishing on the Peace River.  The exact location has not been shared.  Andrea’s post goes onto say “RCMP and our family have identified him and we are now able to start the process of making arrangements to lay him to rest. Thank you for all your love and support to our family during this time. Also, thank you for sharing my plea for help in finding him. We are grateful.”

 

Kingma had been working in the Hudson’s Hope area and had gone fishing with two other friends when he went missing.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleFormer Fort St. John resident to compete in Boxing at 2019 PAN AM Games in Peru

RECENT STORIES

News

Dawson Creek RCMP remind vehicle owners to lock up following multiple thefts

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are reminding residents to lock and secure their vehicles while they...
Read more
News

Province seeks feedback to ban, reduce, recycle more plastics

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is inviting British Columbians to have their say on proposed new actions...
Read more
Energy News

Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en files Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en have filed a Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink. According to a...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Province seeks feedback to ban, reduce, recycle more plastics

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is inviting British Columbians to have their say on proposed new actions to reduce the plastic waste...

Gidimt’en Clan of the Wet’suwet’en files Civil Suit against Coastal GasLink

Blueberry River First Nations Rodeo this weekend

RCMP believe Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain in the Gillam...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.