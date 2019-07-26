Body of missing fisherman found on the Peace River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The body of Aaron Kingma has been found in the Peace River.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to a location near the Peace Canyon Bridge after reports that a male had fallen into the river. Local emergency crews immediately started the search with help from North Peace Search and Rescue.

Aaron Kingma’s wife, Andrea shared on social media that the body of her husband was found this week. The body was found by a local family fishing on the Peace River. The exact location has not been shared. Andrea’s post goes onto say “RCMP and our family have identified him and we are now able to start the process of making arrangements to lay him to rest. Thank you for all your love and support to our family during this time. Also, thank you for sharing my plea for help in finding him. We are grateful.”

Kingma had been working in the Hudson’s Hope area and had gone fishing with two other friends when he went missing.