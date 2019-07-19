Break and Enter Prevention Tips Presentation

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The RCMP are hosting a Break and Enter Prevention presentation.

On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at 5:00 PM, at the Co-Op Mercer Hall, located on the lower level of the Encana Events Centre.

The presentation will cover off preventative tips on how to protect commercial buildings, residential buildings, vehicles and yourselves from becoming the victims of a break and enter.

Information will also include how to report the incident in the event you are the victim of a break and enter.

All members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.

To access the hall please park in the Kenn Borek Aquatic Centre parking area (north side of the building) and use the lower lobby entrance doors for the building (doors to the right of the aquatic centre entrance)

There will be a short question and answer period at the end of the presentation.