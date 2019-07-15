23.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 15, 2019
News

Bridge to Broadway wins an award at 2019 Mainstage

Avatar Tracy Teves
PORT ALBERNI, B.C. – Local theatre company Bridge to Broadway picked up an award at the 2019 Mainstage, hosted by theatreBC.

On the night of Saturday, July 13th, 2019, held at the Italian Hall in Port Alberni, Bridge to Broadway took home the Darrell Phillips Workshop Play Award, one of two non-adjudicator Thespian Awards that are presented each year at Mainstage.

The award sponsored by Theatre Kelowna Society selected by Workshop Play instructor Nicolle Nattrass chose Bronwyn Hall and Dennis Szalai to receive recognition for ‘Annapurna’.

Annapurna is a story about two characters, Emma who unexpectedly descends upon Ulysses, a washed up cowboy in a trailer park. After 25 years apart, what follows is a gripping story of loss and love. The story touches on love and loss with the simplest of theatrical elements with two people in one room. This dramatic comedy unveils a murky past and leaves us wondering what could have been.

Written by Sharr White

Directed by Kevin Smith

 

 

