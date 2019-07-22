24 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Calgary based AltaGas selling U.S. solar, fuel cell power plants for $940M
News

Calgary based AltaGas selling U.S. solar, fuel cell power plants for $940M

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY _ AltaGas Ltd. says it is selling its portfolio of U.S. distributed electricity assets held by subsidiaries WGL Energy Systems, Inc. and WGSW, Inc., to TerraForm Power, Inc., an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, for $940 million.

The portfolio consists of 322 megawatts of generation facilities in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including 291 MW of commercial and industrial solar, 10 MW of fuel cells and 21 MW of residential solar assets.

Earlier this year, the Calgary-based energy infrastructure company completed the sale of its interest in the Stonewall Gas Gathering System in West Virginia for $379 million.

- Advertisement -

AltaGas says the asset sales are part of a plan to regain financial strength and flexibility to fund future growth opportunities in its midstream and U.S. utilities business.

The company, which recently opened Canada’s first propane export terminal at Ridley Island on the West Coast, has been paying down debt after completing the $9-billion purchase of U.S. utility company WGL Holdings in July 2018.

Last year it exceeded its target to sell $2 billion in assets to pay down bridge financing on the WGL deal.







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNew Off-Leash Dog Park is not ready for play dates

RECENT STORIES

News

New Off-Leash Dog Park is not ready for play dates

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The new Off-Leash Dog Park is still not open or ready for users. In a post...
Read more
News

NEAT’s Let’s Go Outside Program

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NEAT has recently announced the newest addition to their Wildling family of programming called...
Read more
News

Government funding improves nearly 390 kilometers of highway in Northern B.C.

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The government is funding nine major resurfacing projects that are taking place this summer in northern...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Huskies Par 3 Gold Tournament

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The FSJ Huskies will be hosting their Par 3 Golf Tournament. On Sunday, September the 22nd, 2019 at the Lone...

Doig River orphan well project honoured with an Award

BCOGC – New Fugitive Emissions Management Guideline

8th Arnie Isberg Memorial 1- Pitch Softball Tournament raises $17,000

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.