Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency seeks public input on EA for proposed Kitimat LNG Expansion Project

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency is seeking the public’s input as to whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed Kitimat LNG Expansion Project.

To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment.

In addition to this, the B.C. Government has requested that the conduct of the federal environmental assessment process be substituted to the province.

- Advertisement -

In turn, this would mean that the Province would conduct the assessment on behalf of the Agency and would gather the information needed for the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to make an environmental assessment decision under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.

The Agency is also seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on this request.

All comments must be submitted by July 31, 2019, to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

Here is the submission information:

Kitimat LNG Expansion Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

410-701 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C6

Telephone: 604-666-2431

Email: CEAA.KitimatLNG-GNLKitimat. [email protected]