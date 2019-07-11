23.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency seeks public input on EA for proposed Kitimat...
Energy NewsNews

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency seeks public input on EA for proposed Kitimat LNG Expansion Project

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency is seeking the public’s input as to whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed Kitimat LNG Expansion Project.

To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment.

In addition to this, the B.C. Government has requested that the conduct of the federal environmental assessment process be substituted to the province.

- Advertisement -

In turn, this would mean that the Province would conduct the assessment on behalf of the Agency and would gather the information needed for the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to make an environmental assessment decision under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.

The Agency is also seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on this request.

All comments must be submitted by July 31, 2019, to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

Here is the submission information:

Kitimat LNG Expansion Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
410-701 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C6
Telephone: 604-666-2431

Email: CEAA.KitimatLNG-GNLKitimat.[email protected]

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePeace Country Motocross Association holds Tournament in Fort Nelson
Next articleDawson Creek RCMP on the search for wanted man

RECENT STORIES

News

Fire Chief and Founder of Peace FM in Chetwynd passes away

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - A longtime member of the B.C. Peace passed away late Wednesday. Leo Sabulsky of Chetwynd passed away...
Read more
News

Environment Canada issued Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - As of 3:55 p.m. - Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very...
Read more
News

Dawson Creek RCMP investigate use of counterfeit bills

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of counterfeit bills being used at a local...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

First leg of 2019 World Jet Boat Championships starts Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first leg of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships is set to take place July 12 to the...

Dawson Creek RCMP on the search for wanted man

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency seeks public input on EA for proposed...

Peace Country Motocross Association holds Tournament in Fort Nelson

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.