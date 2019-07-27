Canfor extends curtailment at Taylor mill

TAYLOR, B.C. – Canfor has extended the curtailment at it’s Taylor bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) mill by another five weeks.

In June the company announced a curtailment from June 29 through to August 5, 2019, due to a combination of weaker market conditions and short-term fibre constraints resulting from industry-wide sawmill curtailments in the BC Interior.

The new extended curtailment will last until September 9, 2019. Canfor also announced a further reduction at it’s Northwood northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) mill in Prince George, B.C.

Combined, the summer curtailments will reduce third-quarter pulp production by an estimated 75,000 tonnes of NBSK pulp and 50,000 tonnes of BCTMP, respectively.

Canfor believes global inventories will move towards a more balanced range at the end of 2019. “Towards the end of 2019 and into 2020, global inventory levels are forecast to move towards a more balanced range reflecting a gradual drawdown of inventory that will include the anticipated impact of the conversion to dissolving pulp of two large NBSK pulp mills outside of North America by the end of 2019, as well as production curtailments.”

Maintenance outages are also scheduled at the Prince George NBSK pulp mill and at the company’s paper mill in September 2019, with a projected 6,000 tonnes of reduced NBSK pulp production and 4,000 tonnes of reduced paper production, respectively.