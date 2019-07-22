Canna Cabana Cannabis retail store is approved by Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canna Cabana Inc, was approved by City Council.

The next step for this non-medical cannabis retail store application is now proceeding to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final review.

The proposed location for the retail store is #10027 – 100 street. The hours of operation will be 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days per week.

This is now the fourth application for a non-medical Cannabis retail store Council has approved. Which have proposed locations in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 (Downtown Core Commercial) zone for a cannabis retail store.

In total there are five applications for non-medical Cannabis stores in Fort St. John.