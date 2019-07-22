27 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Canna Cabana Cannabis retail store is approved by Council
News

Canna Cabana Cannabis retail store is approved by Council

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canna Cabana Inc, was approved by City Council.

The next step for this non-medical cannabis retail store application is now proceeding to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final review.

The proposed location for the retail store is #10027 – 100 street. The hours of operation will be 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days per week.

- Advertisement -

This is now the fourth application for a non-medical Cannabis retail store Council has approved. Which have proposed locations in the allowable area of the City’s C-2 (Downtown Core Commercial) zone for a cannabis retail store.

In total there are five applications for non-medical Cannabis stores in Fort St. John.

 







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleRCMP release sketch of man seen with Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese

RECENT STORIES

News

RCMP release sketch of man seen with Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP have released a composite sketch of a man they are looking to identify...
Read more
News

Talks on fighting racism to build a safer, more inclusive B.C.

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism will be in Fort St. John, Wednesday,...
Read more
News

Calgary based AltaGas selling U.S. solar, fuel cell power plants for $940M

Canadian Press -
CALGARY _ AltaGas Ltd. says it is selling its portfolio of U.S. distributed electricity assets held by subsidiaries WGL...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

New Off-Leash Dog Park is not ready for play dates

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The new Off-Leash Dog Park is still not open or ready for users. In a post to the CIty of Fort...

NEAT’s Let’s Go Outside Program

Government funding improves nearly 390 kilometers of highway in Northern B.C.

Huskies Par 3 Gold Tournament

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.