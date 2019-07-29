19.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 29, 2019
Sports

Caps Transport IMCA Invitational this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Caps Transport IMCA Invitational is taking place this weekend at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

The Invitational is the last race of the season for the Speedway and will feature three nights of high horsepower action.

Making an appearance will be the Taylor Speedway Minisprints, Viper Innovation Bombers, and Ministocks.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with races starting at 7:00 p.m. all three nights.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students and seniors, and children 5 and under are free.

The Caps Transport IMCA Invitational is taking place the nights of August 2, 3, and 4 at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

For more information, you can visit the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.

