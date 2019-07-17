Cardinal Energy cleaning up after 320,000 litres of oil and produced water spills

SWAN HILLS, Alta. — A large spill of crude oil and produced water at Cardinal Energy’s facility near Swan Hills is being cleaned up.

The Alberta Energy Regulator has few details about Saturday’s spill on its compliance reporting website.

It says 320,000 litres of the substances leaked after a problem with pump equipment.

The regulator says no wildlife has been affected.

Cardinal Energy could not immediately be reached for comment.

The facility where the spill happened is near Swan Hills, Alta., which is about 220 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The Canadian Press