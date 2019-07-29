19.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, July 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Caribou Road Services Ltd passes the torch to Argo Road Maintenance
News

Caribou Road Services Ltd passes the torch to Argo Road Maintenance

Avatar Tracy Teves

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – August 1st, 2019 Argo Road Maintenance will be continuing maintenance on the South Peace roads for the Region.

Caribou Road Services Ltd time working the area spanned 15 years as they shared on their FB Page they successfully battled blinding snowstorms, bitterly cold temperatures, snowdrifts, mud, huge ‘200-year’ flood events, forest fires, droughts, and just about everything in between.

The company shares further their gratitude to their employees by acknowledging their hard work and team spirit and sharing ‘We are proud of what we have accomplished together.’

The new contractor Argo Road Maintenance uses social media platforms and can be found on Instagram @argoroads and Twitter @ArgoSouthPeace

To view the website; CLICK HERE 

To view Caribou Road Services Ltd post; CLICK HERE 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleFormer Fort St. John resident competes in boxing at 2019 PAN AM Games in Peru
Next articleEcojustice and Sierra Club BC in court over two Petronas Canada dams

RECENT STORIES

News

W.A.C. Bennett Dam upgrades

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The W.A.C. Bennett Dam, located west of Hudson’s Hope will receive investment and upgrades to...
Read more
News

BC Hydro’s generating stations receive upgrades

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Two of BC Hydro’s largest generating facilities the GMS Generating Station and nearby Peace Canyon...
Read more
News

Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC in court over two Petronas Canada dams

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC are in court this week to challenge the government’s decision...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC in court over two Petronas Canada...

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC are in court this week to challenge the government’s decision to exempt two Petronas Canada...

Caribou Road Services Ltd passes the torch to Argo Road Maintenance

Former Fort St. John resident competes in boxing at 2019 PAN...

The Passing of a Local Unsung Hero

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.