News

Celebrate Teleflora’s Make Somebody Smile Week with the Flower Hut

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This is the first year the Flower Hut will be participating in Teleflora’s annual event, Make Somebody Smile Week.

During Sunday, July 21, to Saturday, July 27, 2019, the Flower Hut will be apart of the national humanitarian project created by Teleflora to bring joy to peoples lives through receiving bouquets of flowers.

In conjunction with the hospital auxiliary, the Flower Hut will have nine bouquets made in the signature yellow smiley-faced mug ready to hand out to patients in care at the Fort St. John hospital on Thursday, July 25th, 2019.

Waneta Henderson who won a year worth of bouquets has donated her July bouquet to the cause.

The Flower Hut has been a big supporter of helping to facilitate joy through their flower cooler set up at the Fort St. John hospital that is under the supervision of the hospital auxiliary.

To contact The Flower Hut; 250-785-1104

To view Teleflora; CLICK HERE

 

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
