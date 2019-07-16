Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggard of CAPP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This month’s speaker for the Fort St. John Chamber speaker luncheon was Kelly McTaggart of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

McTaggart spoke about market access, competitiveness and the context of what is going on with the industry in general in Canada. As well as where we fit in the international business climate.

Within that talk encompassed market access, pipelines, competitiveness, regulatory issues, and policy issues.

The future of Northeastern B.C. as it is looking right now is continuing to develop the natural gas by focusing on processing and pipeline infrastructure, shares McTaggart.

She continues to share the focus right now with the biggest project developments being LNG. Currently, the most movement is being seen in LNG Canada, which is a consortium of companies led by Shell primarily in Canada.

McTaggart says there is foreseeable growth as the LNG project is moving forward.

McTaggart works as the Advisor, Exploration & Production Engagement person for CAPP, the voice of Canada’s upstream oil and natural gas industry. She acts as CAPP’s spokesperson and executes CAPP’s stakeholder engagement efforts in communities impacted by oil and gas development.

The luncheon was held Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.