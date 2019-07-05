14.9 C
News

Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggart from CAPP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This month’s speaker for the Fort St. John Chamber speaker luncheon is Kelly McTaggart of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

The luncheon will be Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre from 11:45 am – 2 pm.

McTaggart works as the Advisor, Exploration & Production Engagement person for CAPP, the voice of Canada’s upstream oil and natural gas industry.  McTaggart acts as CAPP’s spokesperson and executes CAPP’s stakeholder engagement efforts in communities impacted by oil and gas development.

Prior to joining CAPP in May 2018, Kelly spent 5 years working for Spectra Energy and Enbridge in Fort St. John, BC and Calgary in Indigenous and Community Relations for Major Projects.

