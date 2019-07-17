16.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Charges laid in Prince George Child Pornography Investigation

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – RCMP received a report of child pornography that had been located in a Prince George residence on July 5, 2019.

An investigation was conducted by the Front Line Officers and the Serious Crime Unit which identified the female child victim and the male offender. Police also discovered that this male offender was making and distributing child pornography of the female child.

The male accused is Shawn Robert Dick, 52 years old, a Prince George resident.

The following charges have been laid against him;

Sexual Assault – Sec. 271 CC

Sexual Interference – Sec. 151 CC

Making Child Pornography – 163.1(2) CC

Possession of Child Pornography – 163.1(4) CC

Distributing Child Pornography – 163.1(3) CC

Administer a Stupifying Drug – 246(b) CC

Voyeurism – 162(1)(c) CC

“This is a disturbing case of child sexual abuse.  Our front line members did a great job in gathering evidence and ensuring this child was saved from the situation and further harm wasn’t brought to this child”. Says Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Prince George RCMP.

No other information will be released by police at this time due to a Court ordered Publication Ban.

Dick is a travelling salesman and travels throughout BC.  Due to these factors, police have not ruled out the possibility of more victims and are reaching out to the public.

If you have any information about these Criminal offences or believe you or someone you know may be a victim, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 







