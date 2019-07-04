11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Sports

City of Fort St John to host Play in the Park this summer

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is hosting a program for children and parents all summer long.

You can join the Recreation Team every Tuesday and Thursday morning for ‘Play in the Park’.

This is a free program that offers games, free play with toys, and social time for children and parents.

‘Play in the Park’ takes place every Tuesday and Thursday morning, throughout July and August, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at a different park within the City.

In addition to this program, on select dates there will be a fitness class.

The City says these events are subject to be moved indoors in the event of poor weather.

For more information on ‘Play in the Park’, you can email City of Fort St. John Recreation at [email protected].

