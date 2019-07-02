City of Fort St John to shutdown recreational facilities for annual maintenance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced the dates for its annual shutdown of recreational facilities.

According to the City, the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Kids Arena Field House, and the North Peace Arena will be closed to the public from July 22 to August 5 and will reopen August 6.

The City says this closure includes the Northern Vac Walking Track, basketball court, ping pong tables, and the indoor playground at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

In most cases, the facilities are open 20 hours per day, seven days a week and, as a result, each facility requires maintenance and upgrading.

These shutdowns also provides an opportunity for staff training.

During the closure, the Visitor Centre will be relocated to Centennial Park, 9522 100 Street, near the North Peace Leisure Pool and will be open between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily.

The annual closure for the North Peace Leisure Pool is scheduled to take place September 2 to the 29, 2019.

For more information on these closures, you can visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.