14.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Club Night this Friday at Lake Point Golf & Country Club
Sports

Club Night this Friday at Lake Point Golf & Country Club

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lake Point Golf & Country Club is hosting a Club Night this Friday, July 26.

According to the Club, the Club Night is a great way to spend time with fellow golfers and start the weekend off right.

The night will include nine holes of golf, followed by dinner and prizes.

The Club Night is taking place this Friday, July 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Lake Point Golf & Country Club.

To register for the Club Night and for more information, you can call the Club at 250-785-5566 ext. 1.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleThe old fire hall approved for rezoning
Next articleCouncil receives an update on property tax collection

RECENT STORIES

Sports

2nd Annual Mens’ Traditional Dene $75,000 Handgames Tournament this August in Fort Nelson

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - This August, the Fort Nelson Handgames Society will be hosting their 2nd Annual Men's Traditional...
Read more
Sports

Mower Mayhem holds round three of Ford Maintenance Race Series on July 20

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mower Mayhem Racing held round three of the Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday,...
Read more
Sports

Plamondon Mustangs win Provincals; Black Sox finish in third

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Bantam A Tier 1 Provincial Tournament took place over the weekend in Fort...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Government funds new bridges to prevent highway washouts

Tracy Teves -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Four new bridges have been constructed in the Peace region due to severe flooding in 2016. "The 2016 floods caused a lot...

The City of Fort St. John’s high honour, Freedom of the...

Mower Mayhem holds round three of Ford Maintenance Race Series on...

Council receives an update on property tax collection

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.