Club Night this Friday at Lake Point Golf & Country Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lake Point Golf & Country Club is hosting a Club Night this Friday, July 26.

According to the Club, the Club Night is a great way to spend time with fellow golfers and start the weekend off right.

The night will include nine holes of golf, followed by dinner and prizes.

The Club Night is taking place this Friday, July 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Lake Point Golf & Country Club.

To register for the Club Night and for more information, you can call the Club at 250-785-5566 ext. 1.