9.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Home Canadian Press Companies to appear before panel today in public inquiry into B.C. gas...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Companies to appear before panel today in public inquiry into B.C. gas prices

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

VANCOUVER — Four oil and gas companies are expected to answer questions today about how they use the Trans Mountain pipeline, how refinery closures affect their prices and other factors that could contribute to British Columbia’s volatile prices at the pump.

A three-member panel, chaired by B.C. Utilities Commission CEO David Morton, will listen to up to four days of oral hearings in Vancouver as part of a public inquiry into the high price of gasoline and diesel in the province.

Parkland Fuels, Shell, Imperial Oil and Suncor are scheduled to give opening remarks and answer questions from the panel this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

In the morning, those firms and other interveners will have an opportunity to question Deetken Group, a consulting firm that prepared a report for the inquiry identifying possible reasons for the fuel price spikes.

Deetken found land values and credit card fees have likely contributed to higher retail margins, while transportation and regulatory costs could be part of the reason wholesale gasoline margins are higher in British Columbia but they don’t tell the whole story.

Premier John Horgan called the public inquiry in May as gasoline prices at the pump reached a record-breaking $1.70 per litre.

At the time, the B.C. Liberals and Alberta government bought advertising blaming Horgan and linking his government’s resistance to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for the surging costs.

The National Energy Board will also appear before the panel.

The inquiry will conclude with a final report by the panel due Aug. 30.

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFort Nelson optimistic of the benefits from B.C.’s largest community forest

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort Nelson optimistic of the benefits from B.C.’s largest community forest

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. -The Fort Nelson Community Forest Agreement, in partnership with the British Columbia government has been approved. Residents...
Read more
News

New cut level set for Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Shane Berg, deputy chief forester announced that effective July 16, 2019, the new allowable annual...
Read more
News

Maintenance on the Taylor Bridge resumes July 17th, 2019

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Dawson Road Maintenance - North Peace will be continuing repairs on the Taylor Bridge. Wednesday, July...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Celebrate Teleflora’s Make Somebody Smile Week with the Flower Hut

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This is the first year the Flower Hut will be participating in Teleflora's annual event, Make Somebody Smile Week. During...

Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggart of CAPP

Two people found dead south of Liard River Hotsprings

Executive directors from the region travel to Victoria for meeting with...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.