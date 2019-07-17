Construction continues at Centennial Park

FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. – The staff of the City of Fort St. John are reminding residents of the ongoing construction at the Centennial Park.

Within the next few weeks, crews will be moving into phase 2, which will see the west portion under construction and the east section open for use, shares staff of the City.

To prepare for the move, city staff share the Grounds Department have been removing plants from the Formal Gardens for use in other areas of the city.

City staff remind residents this continues to be an active construction area, and there is no public access available

The budget for the project was $5.5 million for the redevelopment of the park to facilitate a new permanent stage, picnic shelter, a pedestrian walkway, formal garden, washroom, and two playgrounds.

