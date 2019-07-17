18 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Construction continues at Centennial Park
News

Construction continues at Centennial Park

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. – The staff of the City of Fort St. John are reminding residents of the ongoing construction at the Centennial Park.

Within the next few weeks, crews will be moving into phase 2, which will see the west portion under construction and the east section open for use, shares staff of the City.

To prepare for the move, city staff share the Grounds Department have been removing plants from the Formal Gardens for use in other areas of the city.

- Advertisement -

City staff remind residents this continues to be an active construction area, and there is no public access available

The budget for the project was $5.5 million for the redevelopment of the park to facilitate a new permanent stage, picnic shelter, a pedestrian walkway, formal garden, washroom, and two playgrounds.

To view more on Capital Projects, CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous article10th Annual Taylor Hill Climb

RECENT STORIES

News

10th Annual Taylor Hill Climb

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - As a celebration of health and fitness join the District of Taylor in the annual Taylor...
Read more
News

The Art Council is having a ‘Frame by Donation’ event

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Friday and Saturday the Art Council is selling picture frames by donation with...
Read more
News

Investigation of suspicious deaths near Liard Hot Springs continues

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - North District Major Crime, and Northern Rockies RCMP continue the investigation into the suspicious deaths...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Rates of syphilis increase in Alberta

Tracy Teves -
EDMONTON, AB - Infectious and congenital syphilis rates have escalated across the province over the past five years, with a sharp increase in 2018. Due to...

Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce met with Minister...

North Peace Minor Baseball Provincial Schedule

Deadline for Nominations for the 100 Women Who Care is approaching

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.