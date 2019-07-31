17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Artist renderings of the 8th Street Bridge construction project. Source B.C. Ministry of Transportation / Facebook
NewsRegional

Construction to start for 8th Street bridge in Dawson Creek

Avatar Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Construction on the 8th Street bridge in Dawson Creek will soon be getting underway.

South Peace MLA Mike Bernier says drivers will need patience as they can expect to see traffic congestion as lane closures will take place on the bridge for the next two construction seasons.

“It’s obviously going to be very congested and stressful, so we’re going to ask for people’s patience for the next two construction seasons because they’ll have to take the four-lanes down to two lanes.”

The decision to replace the culverts with an actual bridge was announced by former Premier Christy Clark following the massive flood of 2016, in which it was overwhelmed by the water of the Dawson Creek and suffered serious damage.

According to Bernier, the Province has awarded the contracts to start the project, with hopes of starting the first phase in the next few weeks, with full-on construction in the Fall.

The 8th Street bridge construction is a Ministry of Transportation project and will cost approximately $20 million.

