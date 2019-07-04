Consultation on improved training for commercial truck operators underway this summer

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Transportation will be starting consultations this summer to help develop mandatory entry-level training for Class 1 commercial driver’s licences.

According to the Government, they will gather input from the trucking and driver training industries and other stakeholders to see how a Class 1 driver training program in B.C. could align with recently introduced entry-level Class 1 driver training standards in other Canadian jurisdictions.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, says road safety is her Ministry’s top priority and that they will be exploring ways of providing a practical and consistent mandatory training program.

“Safety on our highways is our top priority and advancing the skill development of new commercial drivers would make roads even safer for everyone. That’s why we’re exploring what a practical and consistent mandatory training program for new commercial truck drivers could look like in B.C.”

The Government says consultations will also look at how a B.C. program could incorporate the entry-level training guidelines under development by the Canadian Council of Motor Transportation Administrators for inclusion in Canada’s National Safety Code Standard.