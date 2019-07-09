14.4 C
Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves
News

Council grants Lane Closure by Bert Bowes School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council allowed staff to proceed with the Lane Closure
Application.

The lane depicted within Bert Bowes will allow for the consolidation of School District No. 60 lands was inadvertently missed when the original road/lane closures were completed in 1972.

Raised at a joint meeting earlier this year between the School District Board and City Council, city staff committed to finalizing this outstanding issue.

In 1972, the City and School District No. 60 completed a number of roads and lane closures in the 9900 block between 108 and 102 Streets through two bylaws: Bylaw Numbers 418 and 426.

The raising of titles for the road/lane closures was finalized in 2004 (except one) with title automatically being registered in the name identified in the Order in Council that was granted by the Province.

As there are many individual parcels in this area and the School District would like to consolidate them.

