Council receives an update on property tax collection

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The staff of the Finance department for the City of Fort St. John provided Council with an update on the amount of tax revenue collected by the July 2 deadline for 2019.

There are 9,220 properties within the City of Fort St John boundaries. The City’s tax base has grown over the past ten years by 1,906 properties or 26.1 percent with an additional 106 properties in 2019 from 2018.

Included in the total number of properties, includes those that are exempt properties that are not levied for taxes which brings the tax base for tax revenue to 8,944 properties

in 2019.

There was a decrease in total taxes levied from 2018 at $522,434.64 compared to 2019 numbers of $50,085,226.98

City general taxes included in the overall receivable is down $37,694.30 compared to 2018 at $28,536,472.19.

According to the report the remaining portion of taxes levied will be distributed at 100 percent to other jurisdictions including School, Hospital, Municipal Finance Authority, BC Assessment Authority and Peace River Regional District.

During the month of May 9,423 tax notices were printed and mailed out.

The due date for 2019 taxes was July, 2nd with a collection of 83.67 percent at that time of $50,085,226.98 tax receivable issued on May 23, 2019.

A rate of 2.77 percent has been the only rate increase over the past 10 year period although there has been a 26.1 percent increase in the number of properties within

the City’s boundaries.

Payment to the City of Fort St John for property taxes is done through online payments and pre-authorized monthly debits. It is shared in the report residents are also taking advantage of emailing their signed homeowner grants and City staff are working hard to bring electronic homeowner grant capability for City residents in the near future.