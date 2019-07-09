Council wants to create a Community Foundation to help fund the community

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council directed city staff to request a proposal to engage a consultant for a community foundation for Fort St. John.
The foundation, a philanthropic organization would be focused on building permanent endowments to tackle long-term community challenges, shares Ryan Harvey Communications Coordinator for the City of Fort St. John.
Harvey goes on to share, that as part of the Site C dam, there is the Regional Legacy Benefits agreement (found as part of the BC Hydro Community Measures Agreement; CLICK HERE ) that will provide funding of approximately $58 million over 70 years following completion.
Mayor Lori Ackerman shared, right now the city spends a significant amount on ‘Grants in Aid’ and permissive tax exemptions. When the community foundation (CF) is established, the funding could come from the CF rather than our operating budget.