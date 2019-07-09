Council wants to create a Community Foundation to help fund the community

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council directed city staff to request a proposal to engage a consultant for a community foundation for Fort St. John.

The foundation, a philanthropic organization would be focused on building permanent endowments to tackle long-term community challenges, shares Ryan Harvey Communications Coordinator for the City of Fort St. John.

Harvey goes on to share, that as part of the Site C dam, there is the Regional Legacy Benefits agreement (found as part of the BC Hydro Community Measures Agreement; CLICK HERE ) that will provide funding of approximately $58 million over 70 years following completion.

Mayor Lori Ackerman shared, right now the city spends a significant amount on ‘Grants in Aid’ and permissive tax exemptions. When the community foundation (CF) is established, the funding could come from the CF rather than our operating budget.

As the community grows, so too are the requests for assistance. A CF can determine its ability to fund based on its revenues from the fund’s investments and accommodate the decisions year round rather than a once a year budget, shared Mayor Ackerman