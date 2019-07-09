12 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Council wants to create a Community Foundation to help fund the community
News

Council wants to create a Community Foundation to help fund the community

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council directed city staff to request a proposal to engage a consultant for a community foundation for Fort St. John.

The foundation, a philanthropic organization would be focused on building permanent endowments to tackle long-term community challenges, shares Ryan Harvey Communications Coordinator for the City of Fort St. John.

Harvey goes on to share, that as part of the Site C dam, there is the Regional Legacy Benefits agreement (found as part of the BC Hydro Community Measures Agreement; CLICK HERE ) that will provide funding of approximately $58 million over 70 years following completion.

- Advertisement -

Mayor Lori Ackerman shared, right now the city spends a significant amount on ‘Grants in Aid’ and permissive tax exemptions.  When the community foundation (CF) is established, the funding could come from the CF rather than our operating budget.

As the community grows, so too are the requests for assistance.  A CF can determine its ability to fund based on its revenues from the fund’s investments and accommodate the decisions year round rather than a once a year budget, shared Mayor Ackerman
To view more; CLICK HERE 

 

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleNext step in taxi supplement program for Fort St. John handyDART users
Next articleTwo local cowboys advance to Sunday’s finals at 2019 Calgary Stampede

RECENT STORIES

News

Next step in taxi supplement program for Fort St. John handyDART users

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the limited hours in which the handyDART bus runs in the community, the...
Read more
Canadian Press

‘Back to zero’: Canada’s premiers gather in Saskatoon, but none are women

Canadian Press -
SASKATOON — Canada's 13 provincial and territorial leaders are in Saskatchewan this week, but for the first time in...
Read more
News

TC Energy updates Fort St. John City Council on Coastal Gaslink Pipeline

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Representatives from the newly named TC Energy made a presentation to Fort...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

‘Back to zero’: Canada’s premiers gather in Saskatoon, but none are...

Canadian Press -
SASKATOON — Canada's 13 provincial and territorial leaders are in Saskatchewan this week, but for the first time in years, the annual gathering won't...

TC Energy updates Fort St. John City Council on Coastal Gaslink...

First Annual Beatton River Round Up Music Festival

BC Hydro making expansions to accommodate more workers at Site C...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.