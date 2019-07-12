Curious Critters at Charlie Lake with the Charlie Lake Conservation Society

CHARLE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Conservation Society (CLCS) is hosting Discover Curious Critters at Charlie Lake this Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at the Beatton Provincial Park.

Join the CLCS and Student Rangers from 9 am to 3 pm at the park to dip net at the beach, do crafts and view displays.

The Charlie Lake Conservation Society said “this event will encourage kids and their families to explore some of the creatures in and around Charlie Lake. We will be doing some netting and looking at the fish, plants and other critters. There will be displays and crafts.”