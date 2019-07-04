17.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 4, 2019
Northern Lights Raceway. File Photo
Sports

Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals this weekend at Northern Lights Raceway

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is the Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals at the Northern Lights Raceway.

According to Raceway President, Robin DeRose, the raceway will be packed with action, featuring high-speed racers all weekend long.

DeRose says all drag racers competing in Bracket Nationals will be trying to win the covenant, Iron Man trophy; the best trophy a drag racer can win.

DeRose expects that close to 100 cars will be competing in five rounds of races on both Saturday and Sunday.

Gates open both days at 10:00 a.m. with the races wrapping up by 6:00 p.m.

Admission to the watch the races is $5.00 per person and children 10 and under are free.

The Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals is taking place July 6 and 7 at the Northern Lights Raceway.

For more information, you can visit northernlightsraceway.ca.

