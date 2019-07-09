Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place at Northern Lights Raceway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place on July 6 and 7 at the Northern Lights Raceway.
Many cars came out, with drag racers competing in the Bracket Nationals with attempts to win the covenant, Iron Man trophy; the best trophy a drag racer can win.
All winners in each class received the Ironman trophy during competitions on Saturday and Sunday.
- Advertisement -
Here are the full results for the 2019 Bracket Nationals:
Saturday, July 6:
Box Class:
- Carl Fedderly
- Marlin Chase
No Box Class:
- Bobby Bailey
- Stacey Commander
Pure Street Class:
- Shawn Hagen
- David King
Bike/Sled Class:
- Shannon Franke
- William Svisdahl
Junior Dragster Class:
- Katie Hollingstead
- Cole Liwiski
- Jayden Sasyn
Sunday, July 7:
Box Class:
- Cody Liwiski
- George Morgan
No Box Class:
- Ray Piper
- Mike Dixon
Pure Street Class:
- Shawn Hagen
- Terry D’Alberthanson
Bike/Sled Class:
- Shannon Franke
- William Svisdahl
Junior Dragster Class:
- Preston Gessner
- Josh Closkey
- Katie Hollingstead