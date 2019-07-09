Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place at Northern Lights Raceway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place on July 6 and 7 at the Northern Lights Raceway.

Many cars came out, with drag racers competing in the Bracket Nationals with attempts to win the covenant, Iron Man trophy; the best trophy a drag racer can win.

All winners in each class received the Ironman trophy during competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Here are the full results for the 2019 Bracket Nationals:

Saturday, July 6:

Box Class:

Carl Fedderly Marlin Chase

No Box Class:

Bobby Bailey Stacey Commander

Pure Street Class:

Shawn Hagen David King

Bike/Sled Class:

Shannon Franke William Svisdahl

Junior Dragster Class:

Katie Hollingstead Cole Liwiski Jayden Sasyn

Sunday, July 7:

Box Class:

Cody Liwiski George Morgan

No Box Class:

Ray Piper Mike Dixon

Pure Street Class:

Shawn Hagen Terry D’Alberthanson

Bike/Sled Class:

Shannon Franke William Svisdahl

Junior Dragster Class: