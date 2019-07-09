14.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A lineup of cars at Northern Lights Raceway. File Photo
Home Sports Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place at Northern Lights Raceway
Sports

Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place at Northern Lights Raceway

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Dakow Ventures Bracket Nationals took place on July 6 and 7 at the Northern Lights Raceway.

Many cars came out, with drag racers competing in the Bracket Nationals with attempts to win the covenant, Iron Man trophy; the best trophy a drag racer can win.

All winners in each class received the Ironman trophy during competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Here are the full results for the 2019 Bracket Nationals:

Saturday, July 6:

Box Class:

  1. Carl Fedderly
  2. Marlin Chase

No Box Class:

  1. Bobby Bailey
  2. Stacey Commander

Pure Street Class:

  1. Shawn Hagen
  2. David King

Bike/Sled Class:

  1. Shannon Franke
  2. William Svisdahl

Junior Dragster Class:

  1. Katie Hollingstead
  2. Cole Liwiski
  3. Jayden Sasyn

Sunday, July 7:

Box Class:

  1. Cody Liwiski
  2. George Morgan

No Box Class:

  1. Ray Piper
  2. Mike Dixon

Pure Street Class:

  1. Shawn Hagen
  2. Terry D’Alberthanson

Bike/Sled Class:

  1. Shannon Franke
  2.  William Svisdahl

Junior Dragster Class:

  1. Preston Gessner
  2. Josh Closkey
  3. Katie Hollingstead

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCanada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer meets with fisheries stakeholders in Surrey

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Dennis Robertson to visit Fort St John this Saturday with AHL Calder Cup

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John native, Dennis Robertson, will be at the Pomeroy Sport Centre this...
Read more
Sports

Two local cowboys advance to Sunday’s finals at 2019 Calgary Stampede

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - On Monday, two local cowboys have advanced to Sunday's finals at the 2019 Calgary Stampede. In Steer...
Read more
Sports

Lazers Edge Mini Stock Invitational this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Lazers Edge Mini Stock Invitational is taking place this weekend, July 12 and...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Six First Nations that have filed another legal challenge against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion say Canada's ownership of the corporation...

Dennis Robertson to visit Fort St John this Saturday with AHL...

Site C sees highest employment numbers to date during the month...

Council grants Lane Closure by Bert Bowes School

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.