Thursday, July 11, 2019
Dawson Creek RCMP investigate use of counterfeit bills

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of counterfeit bills being used at a local business on July 9.

According to RCMP, officers attended the business and seized the $1,300 worth of counterfeited $100 Canadian bills.

Police remind businesses to double check any currency that they accept as tender. Multiple security features are included by the Bank of Canada to confirm the authenticity of each bill printed.

Counterfeit bills tend to be thicker due to the paper they are printed on.

The investigation is currently on-going.

If you have any information on the use of counterfeit money, you are being asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Scott Brooks
