Dawson Creek RCMP remind vehicle owners to lock up following multiple thefts

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are reminding residents to lock and secure their vehicles while they are left unattended, this following reports of multiple thefts.

RCMP say multiple reports have been received of vehicles that have been gone through, valuables taken and/or the vehicle itself being stolen while it was unlocked and the vehicle was unattended.

According to Police, such carelessness of not securing a vehicle, as under the Motor Vehicle Act, can cost the owner a fine of $81.00 even if their vehicle has been stolen.

In order to prevent break-ins or theft of a vehicle, the RCMP say an owner should:

  • Guard their keys at all times
  • Park in secure, well-lit areas
  • Remove valuables from the vehicle
  • Always make sure to lock the vehicle

If you have any information or witness a crime, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

