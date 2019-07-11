23.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Dawson Creek RCMP on the search for wanted man

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Jesse Freeman who is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

According to RCMP, Freeman has eight unendorsed warrants and one endorsed warrant in total.

Some of the charges include:

  • Obstruction
  • Breach
  • Driving while Disqualified
  • Possession of a weapon while prohibited
If you have any information on Freeman or know of his location, you are being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

