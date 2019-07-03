Daylight saving time engagement generates huge response

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. has seen a record number of British Columbians share their views on whether the province should continue observing daylight saving time.

According to the Government, within one week, more than 158,000 responses to the online survey have been collected.

Premier John Horgan says he is encouraging everyone to take the survey in order to express views and thoughts on this decision.

“It’s clear there is no shortage of views on how we should observe time in British Columbia. I’m very pleased so many people have already taken part in this engagement to help determine the best way forward for B.C., and I encourage everyone to take the survey and let us know what they think.”

The Government says the response to the daylight saving time survey has exceeded that of several recent initiatives.

In comparison, only 19,291 surveys were completed within a week on cannabis regulations.

The daylight saving time survey will be open until 4:00 p.m. on July 19, 2019.

In addition to the online survey, organizations and individuals are invited to provide written submissions about time observance, which impacts many key B.C. industries, such as agriculture and transportation.

The survey can be found on the Province’s website.