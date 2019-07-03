17.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Daylight saving time engagement generates huge response
NewsRegional

Daylight saving time engagement generates huge response

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. has seen a record number of British Columbians share their views on whether the province should continue observing daylight saving time.

According to the Government, within one week, more than 158,000 responses to the online survey have been collected.

Premier John Horgan says he is encouraging everyone to take the survey in order to express views and thoughts on this decision.

- Advertisement -

“It’s clear there is no shortage of views on how we should observe time in British Columbia. I’m very pleased so many people have already taken part in this engagement to help determine the best way forward for B.C., and I encourage everyone to take the survey and let us know what they think.”

The Government says the response to the daylight saving time survey has exceeded that of several recent initiatives.

In comparison, only 19,291 surveys were completed within a week on cannabis regulations.

The daylight saving time survey will be open until 4:00 p.m. on July 19, 2019.

In addition to the online survey, organizations and individuals are invited to provide written submissions about time observance, which impacts many key B.C. industries, such as agriculture and transportation.

The survey can be found on the Province’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTaylor Council passes first two readings that will allow Breweries & Cannabis Retail within the District
Next articleDistrict of Taylor to further review Open Air Burning Bylaw

RECENT STORIES

News

Federal Government announces $4.7 million in funding for improvements to Swanson Lumber Road and Hwy 97 intersection

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Federal Government announced on Wednesday that British Columbia will receive funding for improvements...
Read more
Energy News

BC OGC approves Woodfibre LNG project

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has given Pacific Oil & Gas Limited the go-ahead for...
Read more
News

District of Taylor to further review Open Air Burning Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Tuesday, Council took a look at the Open...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Taylor Council passes first two readings that will allow Breweries &...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Tuesday, Council passed the first two readings of a Bylaw that would allow...

Forest Practices Board calls on BC Government to adopt a tactical...

Fort Nelson paints a rainbow sidewalk

Canadian Ranger Master Corporal from Fort St. John staffs Victoria exercise

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.