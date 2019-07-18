Deadline approaches for Minor Hockey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sunday, July 21st, 2019 is the deadline to submit paper forms into the Minor Hockey office window.

As the Pomeroy Sports Centre will be closed Monday, July 22nd, 2019 until August 5th, 2019 with no outside admittance to the building, Minor Hockey is reminding people, registrations will be picked up by 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 21st, 2019.

To be eligible for Early Bird Registration fee and Try Out registrations, your papers must be in as these expire August 5th, 2019, with no exceptions. ( Pomeroy Sports Centre will still be closed)

- Advertisement -

Online registration will be available throughout the closure of the Pomeroy Sports Centre; CLICK HERE