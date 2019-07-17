16.6 C
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Photo by 100 Women Who Care Fort St. John Facebook page.
Deadline for Nominations for the 100 Women Who Care is approaching

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Fort St. John Chapter of 100 Women Who Care’s deadline for accepting nominations is approaching.

The deadline for nomination submission is Friday, July 19, 2019, at 4 pm

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

Each attending woman brings $100 to the event, and casts her vote towards the charity she feels deserves the donation. When you multiply $100 by 100 women there is a quick infusion of funding for the chosen charity.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE 

