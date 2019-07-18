14.9 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Decrease in suicides in B.C. continues for 2017
News

Decrease in suicides in B.C. continues for 2017

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The BC Coroners Service has published an updated report on suicide deaths in B.C. up to the end of 2017.

There were 572 deaths by suicide in 2017, down slightly from the previous three years, which all reported more than 600 deaths by suicide. More than half of those were males who accounted for three-quarters of all suicides in that year and more than half of those who died by suicide in 2017 were aged 30-59 years old.

The key findings of this report included;

- Advertisement -

The three most common means of suicide death in 2017 were by hanging (225), involving firearms (97) and poisoning (84).

The Northern Health Authority had the highest rate of suicide deaths (17.7 deaths per 100,000 individuals), followed by the Interior Health Authority (16.7 deaths per 100,000 individuals).

Rates of suicide deaths are highest in the following health service delivery areas: Northeast (26.8 per 100,000 individuals), Kootenay Boundary (20.7 per 100,000 individuals), Thompson-Cariboo (18.6 per 100,000 individuals), East Kootenay (18.0 per 100,000 individuals) and Northern Interior (16.9 per 100,000 individuals).

Almost 4% of the deaths involved children (aged 18 years or younger).

To view the Coroners Report; CLICK HERE 

To view Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of BC; CLICK HERE 







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFSJ Hospital Foundation receives donation from Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce

RECENT STORIES

News

FSJ Hospital Foundation receives donation from Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The FSJ Hospital Foundation was presented with a donation of $13, 799.40 by the...
Read more
News

Fort Nelson Mayor acknowledges increased land cut helped due to partnership

Tracy Teves -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Mayor Gary Foster of Fort Nelson acknowledged the Fort Nelson First Nations have been vital...
Read more
News

World Jet Boat Championships day four results

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The fourth-day results of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in. Local racers from...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Kinder Morgan Canada income falls despite rise in pipeline and terminals...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. is reporting second-quarter income from continuing operations of $21.6 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from the second...

Cardinal Energy cleaning up after 320,000 litres of oil and produced...

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

Charges laid in Prince George Child Pornography Investigation

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.