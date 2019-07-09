Dennis Robertson to visit Fort St John this Saturday with AHL Calder Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John native, Dennis Robertson, will be at the Pomeroy Sport Centre this Saturday, July 13, to present the American Hockey Leauge’s Calder Cup.

On June 8, Robertson and the Charlotte Checkers beat the Chicago Wolves 5-3 to win the final series of the AHL 4-1, clinching the Calder Cup.

Robertson has played five seasons for Charlotte and this year had played 49 games in the regular season.

- Advertisement -

In 2011, Robertson was drafted in the 6th round, 173rd overall, by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Robertson and the Calder Cup will be at the Pomeroy Sport Centre this Saturday, July 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.