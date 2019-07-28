FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Doig River First Nations will be hosting the Doig River Rodeo this coming weekend, August 3 and 4.

This year’s Rodeo will feature events such as Saddle Bronc, Bareback Riding, Bull Riding, and Junior Events, along with Open Ranch Bronc Riding.

On Saturday and Sunday morning, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., there will be a free pancake breakfast, plus a Cowboy Service on Sunday morning featuring music by the Remple Family and Chris Collins.

Also don’t forget, on Saturday night, there will be a dance in the beer gardens with live music. Dance tickets are $20.00 per person.

Admission to the Rodeo is $10.00 per person, while seniors 60 plus and children 12 & under are free.

The Doig River Rodeo is taking place August 3 and 4 at the Doig River First Nation Rodeo Grounds.

For more information, you can visit the Doig River Rodeo Facebook page.