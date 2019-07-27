15 C
18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod. RCMP photo
News

Door to Door canvasing starts in Gillam; Military aircraft called in to support search

Avatar Adam Reaburn

GILLAM, M.B. – The RCMP have started door to door canvassing in Gillam as the search continues for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

On top of the door to door canvassing, the RCMP also requested help from the Canadian Military.  Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said “I received a request from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to provide assistance in the efforts to find the two suspects in these murders. On behalf of the Government of Canada, the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, and I have accepted the formal request for federal assistance, for a Canadian Armed Forces aircraft to aid in the search near Gillam, Manitoba.”

RCMP in Cold Lake confirmed another sighting of the suspects on July 21.  At 9:30 a.m., a north end resident of Cold Lake observed a vehicle stuck on a trail behind their residence. Two younger males were observed outside of a Toyota Rav-4. The resident assisted the pair in getting unstuck, and they continued on their way after a short, “unremarkable interaction.”

Later that evening, the resident was on social media, where he identified the pair as Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam Mcleod.

Have they changed their appearance?

On Friday Manitoba RCMP said the pair might have changed their appearance and someone could have inadvertently helped the suspects.

The RCMP is reminding the public to stay vigilant and call 911 if they have any information by Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

A new piece of surveillance video was also released on Friday.  This video was taken in Meadow Lake S.K. on July 21.

The search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky near Gillam started on Monday after their vehicle was found on fire.  Since then the RCMP have increased their presence in the community with SWAT vehicles and check stops.

Search Timeline

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the RCMP named McLeod and Schmegelsky as suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.  Their bodies were found 20km south of Liard River Hot Springs along the Alaska Highway on July 15, 2019.

Then on July 19, the RCMP say they found a truck that had been driven by McLeod and Schmegelsky south of Dease Lake.  The vehicle had been burnt, and the body of Leonard Dyck was found at a nearby highway pullout.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were charged on Wednesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Leonard Dyck.

As a result of the charges, Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. RCMP investigators across the country continue to share information with other law enforcement agencies as the suspects remain at large.

Until Tuesday, McLeod and Schmegelsky were considered missing.  During the Tuesday press conference, the RCMP announced the two are now suspects in the three deaths in Northern B.C.

The pair were seen in northern Saskatchewan on Sunday, July 21 and then in Gillam Manitoba on July 22.

Adam Reaburn
