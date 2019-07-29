Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC in court over two Petronas Canada dams

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Ecojustice and Sierra Club BC are in court this week to challenge the government’s decision to exempt two Petronas Canada dams from environmental assessments.

Located north of Fort St. John, B.C. is the Town Dam and the Lily dam which are used to store water used in fracking operations, making them a key part of a network of infrastructure linked to LNG development in the province.

On behalf of the Sierra Club BC, Ecojustice lawyers will appear in the British Columbia Supreme Court in October to argue the province’s decision to exempt the dams from an environmental assessment.

“The province’s decision to exempt the dams from environmental assessment sets a dangerous precedent — and suggests the government is not only unwilling to punish companies that break the law, but may actually reward them by facilitating a less rigorous review processes,” said Olivia French, Ecojustice Lawyer.

“In an era when carbon pollution from oil and gas companies is threatening our communities with extreme weather like flooding and wildfires, we need stronger laws and better enforcement to put the health and safety of our communities ahead of corporate profit,” said Hanna Askew, Executive Director of the Sierra Club BC.