Employment opportunities opening for Trans Mountain Expansion Project

CALGARY, AB – With the contract for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, Spread 5A. Surerus Murphy Joint Venture has started preparing for employment opportunities.

Heather Eddy, Human Resources and Development Director for Sureus Pipeline Inc. & SMJV shared, this is very exciting for the company and they are feeling optimistic as they are waiting for the green light, the company feels it is time to start collecting applications and be ready to ramp up the project.

The Spread 5A – BC Interior section runs from Kamloops to Merrit. According to Trans Mount, this includes approximately 185 km of pipeline and three pump stations.

“It’s a big project for us and a big project for Canada,” said, Eddy

Once the project gets going, Eddy shares the company is estimating it will be a 30-34 month project with respect to the seasons.

The company has a strategy of hiring local, Indigenous then regional hiring for the project shares Eddy going on to say that Fort St. John has a lot of qualified people that have worked on pipeline construction projects and things like that. She anticipates there will be lots of opportunities.

If people are interested in applying there are two ways;