14.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Employment opportunities opening for Trans Mountain Expansion Project
News

Employment opportunities opening for Trans Mountain Expansion Project

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

CALGARY, AB – With the contract for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, Spread 5A. Surerus Murphy Joint Venture has started preparing for employment opportunities.

Heather Eddy, Human Resources and Development Director for Sureus Pipeline Inc. & SMJV shared, this is very exciting for the company and they are feeling optimistic as they are waiting for the green light, the company feels it is time to start collecting applications and be ready to ramp up the project.

The Spread 5A – BC Interior section runs from Kamloops to Merrit. According to Trans Mount,  this includes approximately 185 km of pipeline and three pump stations.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a big project for us and a big project for Canada,” said, Eddy

Once the project gets going, Eddy shares the company is estimating it will be a 30-34 month project with respect to the seasons.

The company has a strategy of hiring local, Indigenous then regional hiring for the project shares Eddy going on to say that Fort St. John has a lot of qualified people that have worked on pipeline construction projects and things like that. She anticipates there will be lots of opportunities.

If people are interested in applying there are two ways;

 







get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleWorld Jet Boat Championships – Eighth day leg results

RECENT STORIES

News

World Jet Boat Championships – Eighth day leg results

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Eighth leg results of the 2019 World Jet Boat Championships results are in. Local racers from...
Read more
News

MP Zimmer calling for action from NDP and Liberals to support forest industry

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MP Bob Zimmer is calling on both the Federal and Provincial governments to step...
Read more
News

RCMP release new photos of the people found dead near Liard River Hotsprings

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP have released new photos of the two people found dead south of the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Australian and American found dead along Alaska Highway

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Lucas Fowler of Australia and Chynna Deese of North Caroline were found dead earlier this week south of the Liard...

Canfor announces more curtailments in Mackenzie and a shift reduction in...

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas...

GoFundMe Account set for local Fort St. John man

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.