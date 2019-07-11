23.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Environment Canada issued Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Adam Reaburn
UPDATE – As of 3:55 p.m. – Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.  The thunderstorm is located just north of Doig River and is moving eastward at 20 km/h.

UPDATE – As of 3:25 p.m. the severe thunderstorm warning has ended.

UPDATE – At 2:53 pm PDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking two severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

One thunderstorm is located 20 km north of Peejay and is moving eastward at 20 km/h towards Milligan Creek Rd.

The other thunderstorm is located 25 km north of Wonowon and is moving eastward at 20 km/h.

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the North Peace.

The warning says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm is located 20 km north of Peejay and is moving eastward at 20 km/h towards Milligan Creek Rd.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2019-07-11 21:52 UTC by Environment Canada:
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:
B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Current details:
At 2:48pm PDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm is located 20 km north of Peejay and is moving eastward at 20 km/h towards Milligan Creek Rd.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

