Friday, July 19, 2019
Photo by Laila Yuile FB Image
News

Erosion at Site C Dam said to be stable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Recent images posted to FB show surface erosion and a crack line down the north bank.

Photo by Laila Yuile FB Image

David Conway, Community Relations Manager of the Site C Project shares with the recent rain in the region some surface erosion has occurred on the north bank of the dam site. There are no stability or safety concerns as a result of this surface erosion.

Conway goes on to share, localized erosion is typical during excavation activities of that size and nature, and it’s something they have been monitoring since the start of construction.

With work continuing on the drainage channels that will manage future water runoff on the north bank slope. Conway said, “We anticipate this work will be completed in the coming months.”

Photo by Laila Yuile FB photo







