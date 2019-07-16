Executive directors from the region travel to Victoria for meeting with Minister

VICTORIA, B.C. – Executive directors from the region have travelled to Victoria today in regards to an update on the caribou recovery plans.

The group, Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery (CCCR), posted to their FB Page, Executive Directors from Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd are in Victoria today for a meeting with Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development.

The FB post goes on to share the meeting is in regards to update on the Caribou recovery plans and the potential impacts to not only our region but the entire province.

In an update to their FB page, the CCCR share, Minister Donaldson confirms section 11 will not be signed until the partnership agreement is signed.

The CCCR follows with, ‘we must participate when consultations begin.’

