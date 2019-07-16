20.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Executive directors from the region travel to Victoria for meeting with Minister
News

Executive directors from the region travel to Victoria for meeting with Minister

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – Executive directors from the region have travelled to Victoria today in regards to an update on the caribou recovery plans.

The group, Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery (CCCR), posted to their FB Page, Executive Directors from Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd are in Victoria today for a meeting with Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development.

The FB post goes on to share the meeting is in regards to update on the Caribou recovery plans and the potential impacts to not only our region but the entire province.

- Advertisement -

In an update to their FB page, the CCCR share, Minister Donaldson confirms section 11 will not be signed until the partnership agreement is signed.

The CCCR follows with, ‘we must participate when consultations begin.’

To view CCCR’s FB Page; CLICK HERE

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFortisBC announces supply contract for LNG facility in Delta
Next articleTwo people found dead south of Liard River Hotsprings

RECENT STORIES

News

Chamber Luncheon with Kelly McTaggard of CAPP

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This month’s speaker for the Fort St. John Chamber speaker luncheon was Kelly McTaggart...
Read more
News

Two people found dead south of Liard River Hotsprings

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies and North District Major Crime Unit are investigating the suspicious death of...
Read more
Energy News

FortisBC announces supply contract for LNG facility in Delta

Adam Reaburn -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - FortisBC has announced their first supply contract for LNG from their Tilbury facility in Delta. The two-year...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta economy doing better than expected in June forecast, TD economists...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Economists at TD Bank say they are looking at upgrading their Alberta growth expectations for 2019 as signs point to a more robust...

World Jet Boat Championships third leg results

Results from Fort St. John Stock Car Club Races

Northern Metallic, 2015 AQHA stallion from Fort St. John wins split-championship

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.