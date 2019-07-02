Fatal collision Canada Day weekend on Hwy 97

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George RCMP received multiple 911 calls reporting a collision on Highway 97 approximately 10 kilometres north of Bear Lake between a commercial transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at about 4:20 pm.

According to the RCMP, upon arrival, it was determined that a southbound commercial transport truck and a northbound passenger vehicle with three occupants had collided head-on. The driver of the transport truck was not injured. The driver and one passenger in the vehicle died in the collision and the remaining person was transported by air ambulance to the hospital.

At the time of the collision, the road and weather conditions were excellent.

Prince George Regional Traffic Services (PGRTS), the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate the cause of the collision and nothing has been ruled out at this early stage.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to call PGRTS in Prince George at 250-649-4004 and quote file 2019-400.

No further information is available at this time.