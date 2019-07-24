14.5 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod. RCMP photo
NewsRegional

Father believes Northern BC murder suspects will go out “in a blaze of glory”

Avatar Adam Reaburn

MILL BAY, B.C. – CTV News is reporting that Bryer Schmegelsky father believes he is now on a suicide mission.

Alan Schmegelsk, told CTV News, “He’s on a suicide mission. He wants his pain to end,” he said, breaking down into tears. “Basically, he’s going to be dead today or tomorrow. I know that. Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I’m so sorry all this had to happen.”

Bryers father went onto say he had a troubled upbringing and struggled through his parent’s divorce in 2005.

“A normal child doesn’t travel across the country, killing people. A child in some very serious pain does,” Schmegelsky told CTV News on Wednesday.

Bryers father even believes if he is caught, he will go out in a blaze of glory. “He wants his hurt to end. They’re going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this. That’s what they’re going to do.”

19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky are suspects in the deaths of three people in Northern B.C.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed Tuesday that the vehicle the two were driving was found burnt near the community of Gillam. The search for the suspects is still underway, and there is now a significant police presence in the Northern Manitoba community.

Adam Reaburn
