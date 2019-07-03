Federal Government announces $4.7 million in funding for improvements to Swanson Lumber Road and Hwy 97 intersection

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Federal Government announced on Wednesday that British Columbia will receive funding for improvements to the provincial and national highway systems.

Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced that the Government of Canada will be funding over $185 million dollars for six important projects.

One of the projects to receive funding is for intersection improvements to Highway 97 and Swanson Lumber Road.

$4.7 million dollars in funding will be used to construct a signalized T-intersection where Swanson Lumber Road converges with Highway 97.

The funding will also be used for additional lane improvements to accommodate the newly constructed intersection.

This financial support comes from the New Building Canada Fund and the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component.

More information on Federal Investments in B.C. can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.