Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian PressEnergy News

Federal Government would consider offers from Indigenous groups for a stake in Trans Mountain Pipeline

CALGARY, A.B. – Canada’s natural resources minister says the federal government would consider offers from Indigenous groups for a stake in the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

But Amarjeet Sohi says Ottawa won’t jump at the first offer on the table.

The Indigenous-led group Project Reconciliation has said it could be ready as early as next week to make a bid for majority ownership of the controversial pipeline.

The group has said almost 340 Indigenous communities across British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan could choose to share ownership of the project.

Last month, Ottawa approved the expansion of the existing pipeline that would nearly triple its capacity to ship crude from Alberta’s oilsands to terminals on the B-C coast.

Sohi says all Indigenous groups along the pipeline route will be consulted to see if they have an interest in buying a stake in Trans Mountain.

He told the Calgary Chamber of Commerce that it will be another couple of years before the pipeline expansion is complete, so there is plenty of time.

