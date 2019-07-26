19.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, July 26, 2019
Fill a Mountie Boot to support Cops for Cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Constable (Cst) Christiaan Dreyer rider for the Fort St John Cops for Cancer Tour de North is hosting a ‘Fill a Boot’ fundraiser.

Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 12 pm – 3 pm at Save on Foods, at 10345 100th St. Cst Dreyer and his sidekick, Cst Jodi Lewis invite everyone to join them to fill a traditional ‘High Brown’ Mountie riding boot with donations for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

The financial goal for Cst Dreyer’s is to raise $3000 before he sets off on the Tour de North in September.

Donations can also be made online for Cst Dreyer on the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer page; CLICK HERE

