Fire Chief and Founder of Peace FM in Chetwynd passes away

CHETWYND, B.C. – A longtime member of the B.C. Peace passed away late Wednesday.

Leo Sabulsky of Chetwynd passed away after battling cancer. Sabulsky helped to launch Chetwynd’s only radio station Peace FM and later the TV station CHET TV. Sabulsky was also the Fire Chief for the District of Chetwynd since 1998.

The following was shared by Peace FM in Chetwynd:

In the early evening of July 10th, 2019 – the most giving and tenacious man this world will ever know slipped away from us at the age of 67. Leo Sabulsky leaves behind his devoted and loving wife Janice and their three adoring children Aimee (Daniel and Maisee), Alesia (David, Mateus, Neves and Alyvia) and Michael (Tobi and Nicholas).